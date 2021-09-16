Mining People: Champion Iron, NioBay, Probe, Romios Gold, Saint Jean Carbon

Management appointments announced this week:

Champion Iron has named Angela Kourouklis as senior VP human resources and Michael Marcotte as senior VP corporate development and capital markets. Marcotte was previously VP investor relations.

Cosigo Resources named Greg Jackson its CFO.

Ron Stevenson has been named vice-chair of Ledcor Group of Companies.

Jean-Sebastien David will become president and CEO of NioBay Minerals effective Sept. 30 when Claude Dufresne leaves the company.

Probe Metals has appointed Ann Lamontagne as the director of infrastructure, environment and sustainability.

Romios Gold Resources has named Stephen M. Burega as president.

V-Bond Lee, current chief commercialization officer of Saint Jean Carbon assumed the role of chief technology officer.

Board moves include:

Galiano Gold appointed Dawn Moss to the board.

Joining the board of Glencore plc as an independent non-executive director is David Wormsley.

Jean des Rivieres joined Midland Exploration’s board of directors.

Mirasol Resources welcomed Timothy C. Moody to the board. Ne is also president and CEO of Pan Global Resources.

Solstice Gold welcomed Mike Timmins to its board of directors.