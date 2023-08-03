Mining People: Chesapeake Gold, Comet Lithium, Frontier Lithium, Honey Badger, Maple Gold, Mich Resources, PowerStone, Start Diamond, Taurus Gold, Xtra-Gold

Management changes announced this week:

Alan Pangbourne will be stepping down as Chesapeake Gold president and CEO effective Nov. 1.

Comet Lithium announced the resignation of president and CEO Michael Ferreira.

Erick Underwood is Frontier Lithium’s new CFO.

Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol was appointed as the Honey Badger interim CEO, replacing George Davis.

Maple Gold announced the appointment of Jocelyn (Josh) Pelletier, M.Sc., P.geo., as its chief geologist.

Mich Resources announced the appointment of Geoff Balderson as CFO.

PowerStone Metals appointed Zachary Goldenberg as CEO.

Star Diamond announced the following management appointments: George Read has been appointed Senior VP Corporate Development; Mark Shimell has been appointed VP Exploration; and Brian Desgagnes has been appointed operations manager for the Fort à la Corne properties.

Taurus Gold appointed Frank Lagiglia as its new CEO and director as of Sept. 1.

Xtra-Gold Resources was saddened to announce the death of CFO Victor Nkansa.

Board changes:

Canadian Gold announced Jim Downey was as board nominee.

Luis Albano Tondo joined the Altiplano Metals board of directors.

Besra Gold accepted the resignation of Jocelyn Bennett as a director of the company.

Delta Resources appointed Justin Reid to its board of directors.