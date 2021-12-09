Mining People: Consolidated Uranium, Platinum Group Metals, Revival Gold, RJK Explorations

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff December 9, 2021 At 1:20 pm
Trevor Spark of SNC-Lavalin

Management appointments announced this week include:

Consolidated Uranium added Marty Tunney as president and COO.

The new COO at Elevation Gold is Tim J. Swendseid, formerly COO at the Lagunas Nortemine in Peru.

Ken Malone was named chief revenue officer at International Zeolite.

Platinum Group Metals named Frank Hallam president and CEO after serving in an interim capacity since July.

John Meyer is now VP engineering and development at Revival Gold.

RJK Explorations welcomed Gino Chitaroni to its management team as president.

Trevor Spark is now SNC-Lavalin’s global VP of tailings and water management for mining and metallurgy.

Board moves include:

Brazil Minerals added Stephen R. Petersen to its board of directors.

Jeremy Poirier has joined the board of Golden Independence Mining.

Karora Resources appointed Shirley In’t Veld to its board.

The newest director at Lion Copper and Gold  is Thomas Pressello.

Lithium Americas exercised its right to appoint a member to the board of Arena Minerals; he is Ignacio Celorrio.

New Pacific Metals announced the election of Terry Salman and Maria Tang as members of the board.

Recent awards include:

Golden Star Resources received the ESG award for producers at the Mines and Money event in London, U.K.

Ivanhoe Mines congratulated Robert Friedland for his induction into the America Mining Hall of Fame.

Royal Road Minerals received the ESG exploration and developer award during the Mines and Money event in London, U.K., The company also received the economic development award at the Colombia Symposium in Medellin.

