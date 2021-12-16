Mining People: Diamond Fields, Rio Tinto, Sherritt, Trevali

Management appointments announced this week include:

Argonaut Gold announced that Pete Dougherty is no longer president and CEO.

Randy Reifel, founder, chairman and president of Chesapeake Gold, is relinquishing his duties as president but will continue as executive chair of the board.

John McGloin is the new CEO of Diamond Fields Resources.

Minco Capital CFO Melinda Hsu is also now also corporate secretary.

Kurt Breede is the new technical director of metals and mining at OCIM Precious Metals.

Rio Tinto named Angela Bigg president and CEO at the Diavik diamond mine. She replaces Richard Storrie.

Sherritt International announced the planned retirement of COO Steve Wood, effective Apr. 30, 2022. It has also promoted Dan Russel to senior VP metals; Elvin Saruk to head of growth projects in addition to his title of senior VP of oil, gas and power; and Greg Hong to head of the marketing and technologies group in addition to being chief commercial officer.

Trevali Mining announced the departure of its COO, David Schummer.

Board moves include:

The new board of FAR Resources includes Scott Taylor, Pierre-Yves Tenn and Andrew Lyons. Taylor was also appointed president and CEO.

Forum Energy Metals named Janet Meiklejohn to its board.

New Pacific Metals named Rui Feng is chair of the board.

Glencore executive Matthew Rowlinson has joined the board of PolyMet Mining. He replaces Nathan Bullock.