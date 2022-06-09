Mining People: Discovery Silver, NioCorp, Northern Graphite, Snow Lake Resources

Management appointments announced this week:

Battery Mineral Resources announced the appointment of Max Satel as its new CFO.

Constantine Metal Resources appointed Ernst Siemoneit as project manager and senior engineer for its Palmer project in Alaska.

Discovery Silver president and CEO Taj Singh stepped down. Tony Makuch will serve as interim CEO.

Electra Battery Materials appointed Craig Cunningham as CFO.

Foremost Lithium appointed John Gravelle as its new president and CEO.

K92 Mining appointed Christopher Kinver as project director, Kora expansion, at the Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea.

Newfoundland Discovery appointed Jeremy Prinsen as president and CEO.

NioCorp Developments promoted Jim Sims to the newly created role of chief communications officer.

Hugues Jacquemin is the new CEO of Northern Graphite. Former CEO Greg Bowes will serve as executive chairman.

Prospect Ridge Resources named Yan Ducharme as the new company president and Nicholas Luksha as its new EVP.

Board moves include:

ATAC Resources added Maureen Upton to its board of directors.

Churchill Resources appointed Jessie Liu-Ernsting as an independent director.

Colibri Resource director Jacques Monette passed away.

Taj Singh resigned from the board of Discovery Silver.

William Hooley, vice chairman and director of Labrador Iron Mines, passed away.

Jeremy Prinsen joined the board of Newfoundland Discovery.

Omai Gold Mines appointed Don Dudek as an independent director.

Snow Lake Resources chairman Louie Simens resigned from the board. He will be succeeded by CEO Philip Gross.

Zinc8 Energy Solutions announced the addition of Storm Boswick to its board.