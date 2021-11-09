Mining People: Dolly Varden, Mountain Province, Railveyor, Red Pine

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff November 9, 2021 At 1:47 pm
Safety gear at a mining site. Credit: davidmarluz/istockphoto

Management appointments announced this week:

Dolly Varden Silver has strengthened its management team with the addition of Andrew Hamilton as senior geologist.

Mountain Province Diamonds named Mark Wall as president, CEO and a director of the company.

Railveyor has named Jim Hawkins, formerly of Caterpillar, as the new CEO.

Red Pine Exploration has appointed Jim O’Neill its CFO and corporate secretary.

Board moves include:

John Clarke has joined the board of Alpha Exploration.

Clean Air Metals has named Shannin Metatawabin a director.

Comments

