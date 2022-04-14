Mining People: Electra, Discovery Silver, GoldMining, K92, Novo

Management appointments announced this week:

Electra Battery Materials named Renata Cardoso as VP of sustainability and low carbon.

Exploits Discovery appointed Ken Tylee as VP exploration.

Fredonia Mining made Omar Salas its new CFO, succeeding Carlos Espinosa.

GFG Resources’ VP of exploration Rob Mackie resigned.

Tim Smith became VP exploration and CEO of GoldMining’s new Alaska-focused subsidiary.

Hylands International appointed Robert Suttie as president, CEO and company secretary.

Kingsview Minerals welcomed Julio DiGirolamo as CFO.

David Steinepreis resigned as Meryllion Resources CFO, and will be succeeded by Chuck Forrest.

Collin Kettell took over the CEO role at New Found Gold.

Trevali Mining named Derek du Preez as COO.

Troilus Gold promoted Blake Hylands, senior VP of exploration, to president.

Board moves include:

Discovery Silver welcomed Tony Makuch to its board. He recently served as president, CEO and director of Kirkland Lake Gold.

John Gravelle became board chairman at Foremost Lithium Resource.

FPX Nickel appointed Anne Currie as a director.

Ben Hinkle replaced Robert Mintak on Golden Independence Mining’s board.

Hylands International chairman and CEO Hang Peng resigned from the board, as did Tianxiang Sun, Guoquing Li and Zhengfu Zhu. New directors are Rana Vig and Marie-Josée Audet.

K92 Mining appointed Nan Lee to its board of directors.

Vijay Mehta joined the board of New Found Gold.

Novo Resources director and CEO Rob Humphryson departed.

Patriot Battery Metals added Jon Christian Evensen to its board of directors.