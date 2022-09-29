Mining People: First Phosphate, Newmont, Nouveau Monde, Trevali Mining

Management appointments announced this week:

Henri Tausch resigned as president and CEO of 5E Advanced Materials.

A.I.S. Resources named Martyn Element president and CEO.

Christopher Drysdale replaced Daniel Whittaker as CEO of Antler Gold.

Buscar Company appointed Jose Kreidler as its new president.

Jim Megann took over the interim CEO role at E-Tech Resources, replacing Daniel Whittaker.

First Phosphate appointed Peter Kent as president.

Guanajuato Silver Company appointed Reynaldo Rivera as VP exploration.

Nancy Buese will step down as EVP and CFO of Newmont.

Nouveau Monde Graphite nominated Anoop Singh as VP mining projects; Josée Gagnon as VP legal affairs and corporate secretary; and Kelly LeBlanc as manager Indigenous relations.

Platinum Group Metals announced the appointment of Greg Blair as CFO.

Rahul Paul stepped down as president and CEO of Radisson Mining Resources.

Nicholas Konkin replaced Tom Griffis as the president of Royal Coal.

Board moves include:

Adventus Mining appointed Stephen Williams and Leif Nilsson to its board following the departures of Paul Sweeney and Mike Haworth.

Daniel Whittaker will assume the position of executive chairman at Antler Gold.

Jose Kreidler became a board member at Buscar Company.

Endeavour Mining appointed Sakhila Mirza as an independent non-executive director.

John Herold, founder of Herold Supply as well as a founding board member of the Sudbury Area Mining Supply and Service Association, passed away.

Tom Griffis and Elia Crespo resigned as directors of Royal Coal. Joining the board is Nicholas Konkin.

Rusoro Mining appointed Anthony Beruschi as a director.

Anthony Taylor resigned as a director of Transforma Resources.

Trevali Mining directors Richard Williams, Jill Gardiner and Jeane Hull resigned.