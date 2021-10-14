Mining People: Forsys, Generation Mining, Intrepid, Mundoro, Nevada Copper, Voyageur

Management appointments announced this week:

E79 Resources announced that Martin Pawlitschek will assume the role of interim president and CEO following the departure of Rory Quinn.

Richard Parkhouse has been appointed executive director responsible for investor relations at Forsys Metals.

Generation Mining has named Gordon Lung as project services manager and Pierre Legare as senior project advisor; both are employees of LG Consulting.

Intrepid Metals (formerly Voleo Trading Systems) has added Daniel MacNeil and Alan Wainwright to its project development technical team.

Peter Wong has joined Mundoro Capital as CFO.

The new president and CEO of Nevada Copper is Randy Buffington.

Fraser Laschinger is the new president and CEO of Voyageur Mineral Explorers. Brian Howlett has stepped down from those duties.

Board moves include:

Cordoba Minerals announced the resignation of Eric Finlayson as chairman and director. He is also president of Cordoba’s largest shareholder, Ivanhoe Electric.

Blake Morgan was named to the board of Forty Pillars Mining after Alex Klenman stepped down.

Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol is now a director of Mountain Boy Minerals.

Mundoro Capital welcomed Stephen Altmann to its board.

Samantha Shorter now sits on the board of Pacific Empire Minerals.

Voyageur Mineral Explorers has named Robert Cudney executive chairman as William Phillips has resigned that post.