Mining People: FPX Nickel, Pan Global, SolGold, Fission 3, Inventus, Wolverine Resources

Management appointments announced this week:

FPX Nickel named Nader Mosavat as the chief technical officer of its subsidiary CO2 Lock.

Li-FT’s board appointed Francis MacDonald as CEO and Alex Langer as president.

Pan Global Resources announced Jason Mercier as VP investor relations and communications.

SolGold ‘s Darryl Cuzzubbo, managing director and CEO, has left the company and the board, effective Nov. 10, and will be replaced by Scott Caldwell as interim CEO.

Board moves include:

Big Gold appointed Christine Carson and Glenn Thibeault to the board of directors, bringing it to a total of five members.

Black Swan Graphene supports Brad Humprey, who will be an independent director after the next AGM.

Fission 3 said Steve Cochrane stepped down from the board and will move to an advisory role.

Inventus Mining’s Glen Milne has been appointed to the board and chair of the company’s audit committee.

NSJ Gold gave Kim Eckhof a seat on the board.

Wolverine Resources named Slade Dyer as director.