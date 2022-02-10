Mining People: Frontier Lithium, Monarca Minerals, Silver Mountain, Standard Uranium, Trillium Gold Mines

Management appointments announced this week:

Cosigo Resources named Greg Jackson as CFO.

Carlos Espinosa has resigned as president and CEO of Monarca Minerals, but he will remain on the board. Paul Teniere has been named interim president and CEO.

The new director of exploration at Silver Mountain Resources is Torsten Danne.

Sean McGrath named president of Standard Uranium.

Board moves include:

Cosigo Resources appointed Ian Gibson to the board.

Firestone Ventures announced the resignation of Richard Spencer from the board.

Frontier Lithium named Tess Lofsky to the board, replacing Bruce Barker.

Craig Parry resigned his seat on the board of GPM Metals.

Harvey L.A. Yesno joined the board of S2 Minerals, following the resignation of Bruce Rosenberg.

Silver Mountain Resources welcomed Victoria Vargas and Bryan Coates to its board of directors.

Sylla Gold named Jamie Spratt to the board.

Russel Starr was named interim chairman of Trillium Gold Mines in addition to his role as president and CEO.