Mining People: GFG Resources, Lincoln Strategic, Uranium Energy, Wealth Minerals, Zinc8, Premium Nickel

Management changes announced this week:

Archer Exploration welcomed John Townend as senior manager technical services and exploration.

Avalon Advanced Materials named Zeeshan Syed as president and Rickardo Welyhorsky as COO.

GFG Resources appointed Anders Carlson its new VP exploration.

Heliostar Metals named Samuel Anderson VP projects.

Eric Buckland is now a partner in charge of global mining recruitment at Lincoln Strategic.

Changes at Nova Royalty include Hashim Ahmed as interim CEO and Bill Tsang as interim CFO following the resignation of former CEO Alex Tsukernik.

John LeClair is now senior director of health, safety and emergency preparedness at Pan American Silver.

Prime Mining named Indi Gopinathan as VP capital markets and business development.

James Hatley appointed VP production at Uranium Energy.

Wealth Minerals named Francisco Lepeley as CEO of Wealth Minerals Chile.

Board changes:

Foran Mining named Jessica McDonald and Nancy Guay to the board.

Metalla Royalty and Streaming said Douglas B. Silver has stepped away from the board.

Brian Lock was appointed executive chair of Sun Summit Minerals.

Premium Nickel Resources named Jason LeBlanc to the board.

Pan American Energy appointed Nicky Grant to the board.

NioCorp said it has accepted the resignation of Fernanda Reda Fenga Viana Klamas.

The new chair at Fury Gold is Brian Christie, and Jeffrey Mason will be an independent director.

David Moore joined the board of NorthWest Copper.

Jeane Hull has been elected to the Wheaton Precious Metals board.

Zinc8 Energy Solutions announced the resignation of Storm Boswick from the board.