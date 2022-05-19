Mining People: Great Bear Royalties, Group Eleven, Lundin Mining, Monarch Mining

Management appointments announced this week:

Athabasca Minerals appointed David Churchill as CFO.

Azimut Exploration named Jonathan Rosset VP of corporate development.

Carlyle Commodities welcomed Damien Good as its new corporate secretary.

Daniel Whittaker took on the role of interim CEO at E-Tech Resources. The company also appointed Christopher Drysdale as VP operations on an interim basis.

Great Bear Royalties president Calum Morrison assumed the role of CEO following the resignation of John Robins.

Jeannine Webb is the new CFO of Group Eleven Resources.

Kainantu Resources named Nick Franey its chief geologist.

NevGold promoted Derick Unger from chief geologist to the position of VP exploration.

Board moves include:

79North added Eric Klein to its board of directors.

Bald Eagle Gold named Luis da Silva as chairman of the board.

Great Bear Royalties appointed John Robins, previously CEO, as its board chair.

Adam Lundin became chairman of the board at Lundin Mining.

Renaud Adams replaced Christian Pichette on the board of Monarch Mining.

North Peak Resources added Leni Keough to its board.

Radisson Mining Resources nominated a new director, Siri Genik.

Silver Mountain Resources director Bryan Coates resigned. The company then appointed Blair Zaritsky to its board.

George Brack replaced Doug Holtby as Wheaton Precious Metals’ board chair.