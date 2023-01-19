Mining people: International Iconic Gold, Pure Energy Minerals, Argentina Lithium and Energy

Management changes announced this week:

Chalice Mining appointed Mike Nelson as role of general manager, project development, effective Feb. 1 2023.

International Iconic Gold named Amish Patel as CFO.

Pure Energy Minerals announced Yulia McCutcheon as corporate secretary.

Silver Valley Metals appointed Douglas Dobbs as corporate development director.

Board moves announced this week:

Argentina Lithium and Energy appointed Martin Burian to its board.

GR Silver Mining named Larry Taddei to its board.

Kootenay Silver appointed Joseph Giuffre as director.

Rome Resources added Mark Gasson to the board.Scottie Resources appointed Ellie Owens to the board.