Mining people: International Iconic Gold, Pure Energy Minerals, Argentina Lithium and Energy

Management changes announced this week:  Chalice Mining appointed Mike Nelson as role of general manager, project development, effective Feb. 1 2023. International […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff January 19, 2023 At 2:54 pm
Safety Gear

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Management changes announced this week: 

Chalice Mining appointed Mike Nelson as role of general manager, project development, effective Feb. 1 2023.

International Iconic Gold named Amish Patel as CFO.

Pure Energy Minerals announced Yulia McCutcheon as corporate secretary.

Silver Valley Metals appointed Douglas Dobbs as corporate development director.

Board moves announced this week:

Argentina Lithium and Energy appointed Martin Burian to its board.

GR Silver Mining named  Larry Taddei to its board.

Kootenay Silver appointed Joseph Giuffre as director.

Rome Resources added Mark Gasson to the board.Scottie Resources appointed Ellie Owens to the board.

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

Feb 08 2023 - Feb 09 2023
Asia-Pacific EV Charging Infrastructure 2023
Feb 13 2023 - Feb 15 2023
Geo Week
Mar 05 2023 - Mar 08 2023
PDAC 2023
Mar 06 2023 - Mar 07 2023
BATTERY TECH USA 2023

Related Posts