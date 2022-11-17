Mining People: Inventus, Liberty Gold, Star Diamond

Management appointments announced this week:

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium appointed Irvine R. Annesley VP exploration.

Dundee Precious Metals appointed Navin Dyal as CFO.

Goldgroup Mining announced the retirement of its CEO John McClintock. CFO Anthony Balic will act as interim.

Liberty Gold has appointed Darin Smith as senior VP corporate development.

SSR Mining announced William MacNevin as executive VP operations and sustainability, effective Jan. 1.

St Barbara named Dan Lougher as managing director and CEO after Craig Jetson’s resignation.

Signature Resources appointed Dan Denbow as interim CEO.

Star Diamond’s president and CEO, Ken MacNeill, will retire effective Dec. 31.

Board moves include:

Antler Gold named Nicole Maske as a director effective immediately. Maske replaces Jim Megann on the board.

Atco Mining has appointed Dawson Brisco to its board.

Auxico Resources announced Byron King as independent, non-executive director.

Dakota Gold named Patrick Malone as the new chief sustainability officer.

Enduro Metals' board of directors named William Slack as president.

Intrepid Metals named Colleen Roche to the board.

Inventus Mining announced Glen Milne appointed independent director.

Queensland Gold Hills appointed Simon Cohn to its board.

StraightUp Resources announced Barry Wattenberg to the company's board of directors.