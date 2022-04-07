Mining People: K2 Gold, OceanaGold, Magna Mining, Wallbridge

Management appointments announced this week:

1911 Gold appointed Carmen Amezquita as CFO.

Bluestone Resources named Robert Gill as VP and managing director of Guatemala.

GoldHaven Resources appointed Sead Hamzagic as CFO, replacing the retiring Darryl Jones.

Craig Hairfield was appointed CEO and director of Mantaro Precious Metals.

Gerard Bond started his role as president and CEO of OceanaGold.

Omai Gold Mines named Sandra Evans as interim CFO and Igor Zonenschein as corporate secretary.

Christos Doulis became president, CEO and a director of Smooth Rock Ventures. Former president and CEO Alan Day will remain a director and move to the role of VP exploration.

Board moves include:

K2 Gold welcomed Jim Paterson to its board of directors. It also appointed Rob Carpenter as technical advisor.

Jonathan Goodman joined Magna Mining as a non-executive director. He is currently president and CEO at Dundee.

Tony Makuch was named non-executive chairman of Wallbridge Mining Company.