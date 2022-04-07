Mining People: K2 Gold, OceanaGold, Magna Mining, Wallbridge

Management appointments announced this week: 1911 Gold appointed Carmen Amezquita as CFO. Bluestone Resources named Robert Gill as VP and managing director […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff April 7, 2022 At 2:11 pm
Tony Makuch. Credit: Kirkland Lake Gold

Topics

Regions

Tags

Management appointments announced this week:

1911 Gold appointed Carmen Amezquita as CFO.

Bluestone Resources named Robert Gill as VP and managing director of Guatemala.

GoldHaven Resources appointed Sead Hamzagic as CFO, replacing the retiring Darryl Jones.

Craig Hairfield was appointed CEO and director of Mantaro Precious Metals.

Gerard Bond started his role as president and CEO of OceanaGold.

Omai Gold Mines named Sandra Evans as interim CFO and Igor Zonenschein as corporate secretary.

Christos Doulis became president, CEO and a director of Smooth Rock Ventures. Former president and CEO Alan Day will remain a director and move to the role of VP exploration.

Board moves include:

K2 Gold welcomed Jim Paterson to its board of directors. It also appointed Rob Carpenter as technical advisor.

Jonathan Goodman joined Magna Mining as a non-executive director. He is currently president and CEO at Dundee.

Tony Makuch was named non-executive chairman of Wallbridge Mining Company.

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

Apr 11 2022 - Apr 13 2022
Global Conference on Environmental Science and Applications (GCEE-2022)
Apr 19 2022 - Apr 19 2022
Professional Geoscientists Ontario: 2022 Virtual Symposium
Apr 21 2022 - Apr 21 2022
An Integrated Approach to Risk Management in Mining
Apr 21 2022 - Apr 21 2022
Professional Geoscientists Ontario: 2022 Virtual Symposium

Related Posts