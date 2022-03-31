Mining People: Newcrest, Perpetua, PolyMet, SilverCrest, Wheaton Precious

Management appointments announced this week:

Coast Copper hired Jesse Collison as exploration manager.

Steve Stakiw became president, CEO and a director of Element 29 Resources.

Jeff Reinson was named COO of First Mining Gold.

Gold Line Resources named former Barrick Gold exploration manager Benjamin Gelber as VP exploration.

Metallis Resources appointed Nickolas Dudek as its chief geologist.

PolyMet Mining announced the departure of SVP and project director Richard Lock, who joined Oroco Resource as CEO.

QC Copper and Gold named Derek Teevan as VP of strategic engagement to support the development of its Opemiska copper mine complex in Quebec.

Board moves include:

Newcrest Mining welcomed Philip Bainbridge as an independent non-executive director.

Orogen Royalties appointed Justin Quigley as board chairman.

Perpetua Resources welcomed Laura Dove, recently a senior director at Ford Motor Company, to its board.

Ross Glanville retired from the board of SilverCrest Metals.

Voltage Metals director Darryl Levitt resigned.

Wheaton Precious Metals board chairman Doug Holtby is retiring and will be replaced by current director George Brack. Jaimie Donovan is expected to fill the board vacancy.