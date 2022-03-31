Mining People: Newcrest, Perpetua, PolyMet, SilverCrest, Wheaton Precious

Management appointments announced this week: Coast Copper hired Jesse Collison as exploration manager. Steve Stakiw became president, CEO and a director of […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff March 31, 2022 At 2:01 pm
Jaimie Donovan, board nominee at Wheaton Precious Metals.

Topics

Regions

Tags

Management appointments announced this week:

Coast Copper hired Jesse Collison as exploration manager.

Steve Stakiw became president, CEO and a director of Element 29 Resources.

Jeff Reinson was named COO of First Mining Gold.

Gold Line Resources named former Barrick Gold exploration manager Benjamin Gelber as VP exploration.

Metallis Resources appointed Nickolas Dudek as its chief geologist.

PolyMet Mining announced the departure of SVP and project director Richard Lock, who joined Oroco Resource as CEO.

QC Copper and Gold named Derek Teevan as VP of strategic engagement to support the development of its Opemiska copper mine complex in Quebec.

Board moves include:

Newcrest Mining welcomed Philip Bainbridge as an independent non-executive director.

Orogen Royalties appointed Justin Quigley as board chairman.

Perpetua Resources welcomed Laura Dove, recently a senior director at Ford Motor Company, to its board.

Ross Glanville retired from the board of SilverCrest Metals.

Voltage Metals director Darryl Levitt resigned.

Wheaton Precious Metals board chairman Doug Holtby is retiring and will be replaced by current director George Brack. Jaimie Donovan is expected to fill the board vacancy.

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

Apr 11 2022 - Apr 13 2022
Global Conference on Environmental Science and Applications (GCEE-2022)
Apr 19 2022 - Apr 19 2022
Professional Geoscientists Ontario: 2022 Virtual Symposium
Apr 21 2022 - Apr 21 2022
An Integrated Approach to Risk Management in Mining
Apr 21 2022 - Apr 21 2022
Professional Geoscientists Ontario: 2022 Virtual Symposium

Related Posts