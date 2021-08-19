Mining People: Osisko Development, Labrador Iron Ore, Treasury Metals, Cordoba

Management appointments announced this week:

Cordoba Minerals appointed Ernesto Lima as VP and project director of the San Matias copper-gold-silver project.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty announced that Mike McCann has taken the helm at Iron Ore Company as president and CEO.

Omai Gold Mines named John Ross its new CFO.

Martin Menard is the new VP engineering and construction at Osisko Development. He was recently CEO at AEX Gold.

The new CFO at Outcrop Silver and Gold is Lisa Peterson succeeding Alex Tong.

Treasury Metals is strengthening the team at the Goliath gold complex with the addition of Steve Woolfenden as VP environment and regulatory affairs, effective Sept. 7; Clinton Swemmer as VP projects, effective Sept 30; Mark Wheeler to the new role as director community affairs.

Board moves include:

Richard N. Zimmer has retired from the board of directors.

Derek Knight has taken a seat on Comstock Metals’ board of directors.

Cosigo Resources – Robert Gibson joined the board of Cosigo Resources.

Santana Resources announced the resignation of Darcy Will from the board.