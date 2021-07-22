Mining People: Teck, Talon, Monument, Canada Rare Earth

Management appointments announced this week:

Bechtel has named John Howanitz president of its nuclear, security and environmental global business unit. He succeeds Barbara Rusinko who is retiring.

The new head of global trading at Canada Rare Earth Corp. is Elyse Kohyann.

Eric Bain Wasmund, Eriez

Eric Bain Wasmund has been promoted at Eriez to the position of VP global flotation business.

FPX Nickel has appointed Randy MacGillivary is manager of environmental and government affairs.

Michael Lee has been appointed interim CFO at Monument Mining.

Three former Rio Tinto employees are joining the team at Talon Metals to concentrate on Talon’s Tamarack nickel project in Minnesota. They are Todd Malan as chief external affairs officer and head of climate strategy; Brian Goldner as VP exploration; and Dean Rossell as chief geologist.

Board moves include:

Richard Boudreault has joined the board of Auxico Resources Canada.

Frontier Lithium has welcomed Marc Boissonneault to its board of directors.

Harte Gold announced the resignations of all three Appian nominees (Michael Scherb, Geoffrey Cohen and Igor Gonzales).

Paul Benson will succeed Ian Reid as non-executive chairman at OceanaGold at the end of September.

Award made:

Marcia Smith of Teck Resources has been named British Columbia’s 2020 Mining Person of the Year by the Mining Association of BC. The award is given to an individual who has shown outstanding leadership in areas of innovation, safety, sustainable development, and corporate social responsibility with the province.