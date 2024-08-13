Money Metals launches America’s largest gold depository, bigger than Fort Knox

After three years of planning and construction, the online precious metals dealer Money Metals has opened a 37,000-square-foot vaulting and fulfillment facility in Eagle, Idaho.

Located at the base of the Boise Foothills, Money Metals’ high-security gold and silver storage compound cost $28 million to construct. It has the capacity to hold upwards of $100 billion in gold and silver and can be expanded to 60,000 square feet.

Money Metals’ vault is the largest in North America, providing nearly 9,000 square feet of storage space, more than twice the capacity of the United States Bullion Depository at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Built on a 3.2-acre lot adjacent to city and county police and emergency services, the new depository features around-the-clock monitoring, secure access controls, a security team composed of armed former law enforcement and military personnel, as well as third-party audits and insurance.

“Because we’ve made the process to buy, sell, and/or store precious metals so seamless, Money Metals is now able to handle the transactions, storage, and other needs of hundreds of thousands of customers each year,” said Stefan Gleason, President and CEO of Money Metals.

Founded in 2010, Money Metals has conducted nearly $5 billion in transactions to date. The company currently delivers as many as 40,000 gold and silver orders each month.