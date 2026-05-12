AutoNav Lite fast-tracked to aid gold mining operation in northern Canada

Worker remotely controls machinery from a safe distance CREDIT: RCT

Two dozers at a major gold mine in northern Canada were converted for remote operations on an accelerated timeline because of the site’s operational needs. RCT — Powered by Epiroc — completed the rapid deployment of AutoNav Lite, a semi-automation system, on two Caterpillar D10 machines.

Manufacturing and assembly took place at facilities in Brisbane and Perth, Australia, before the equipment was shipped to Canada for installation and commissioning.

"The project highlights how the team can work together to meet urgent operational requirements at short notice," said RCT’s global operations manager, Rick Radcliffe.

The dozers are now operated remotely from on-site AutoNav centres. According to RCT, this setup removes operators from potential danger, while also increasing the mine’s productivity.

This deployment comes as companies increasingly look towards remote-operated solutions to dangerous and unstable mining conditions. RCT hopes that this quick implementation imbues confidence in others wanting to automate their machinery. "This was significantly faster than the typical build and deployment cycle for comparable automation solutions," said Radcliffe.