Britannia Mine Museum unveils Cat 793C mining giant for summer exhibit 

Britannia Mine Museum’s Cat 793C mining truck. CREDIT: Britannia Mine Museum

For decades, the Britannia Mine Museum has offered educational experiences for all ages. This year, as part of its “Giants at Work: Big Jobs, Bigger Machines,” exhibit, the museum is showcasing a 147-tonne beast: the Cat 793C mining truck.

Donated by Finning Canada, this truck previously operated in a northern B.C. mine, working more than 78,000 hours and moving an estimated 43 million tonnes of dirt.

Cheryl Hendrickson, executive director of the Britannia Mine Museum, hopes the truck’s inclusion will inspire attendees. "It allows visitors to experience the immense scale of these mining giants firsthand, encouraging a deeper and more informed understanding of modern mining," said Hendrickson in a statement.

In addition to the machine itself, the exhibit will also feature the new "Cat Mining Truck Simulator," as a ticketed attraction. According to the museum, the simulator will allow guests to experience what it is like to operate one of these massive machines.

The summer showcase runs May 16 through Sept. 7 in Britannia Beach, B.C.