MTB reports drill results including 26 g/t Au at Red Cliff copper-gold project

MTB Metals (TSXV: MTB; OTCQB: MBYMF; FSE: M9U) reports encouraging results from drilling on the Red Cliff gold-copper project 20 km north of Stewart, B.C. The 12 results include up to 26 g/t gold over 2.0 meters in hole MON-2023-09 on the Upper Montrose zone.

Other results include 9.0 g/t gold over 3.0 metres, 8.7 g/t gold over 9.2 metres, and 6.8 g/t gold over 2.1 metres.

The Red Cliff zone was historically mined for copper and has 2.4 km of underground workings on five levels. A 40-metre-wide zone of alteration and mineralization extends 1.2 km to the north of Red Cliff. Drilling at several places along that zone have produced gold values.

Copper values were also present in holes 6 through 12, averaging 0.12% and ranging from 0.5 ppm to as high as 2.1% in MON-2023-09.

The company says further drilling will test other targets along the 1.2 km zone.

The drilling was done by Decade Resources, operator of the Red Cliff joint venture. MTB holds a 35% working interest and a 1.35% NSR royalty on Red Cliff.

MTB has six active projects spanning 670 km2 in northern B.C.

