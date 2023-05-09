Multotec unveils new MultoComposite mill liners 

Multotec has developed composite integrated mill liners in response to the needs of local and international mining clients. MultoComposite integrated liners are designed according to the customer's needs, specifications, and mill operating parameters.

Mills operate at their most efficient if the mill liners are designed for the operating parameters of the plant. The company audits a mill’s historical operating parameters, to help predict the efficacy and life of the mill liners. The MultoComposite liner profiles can then be designed to the specification of that mill to meet its needs. As well, integrated liners reduce installation time, meaning that shutdown periods are shorter.

Multotec currently has two full-time installation teams to serve clients around the world. They also provide condition minitoriservices using its patented Hawkeye software that uses a 3D scanner to produce a detailed report highlighting mill efficiency. The software predicts when the liners start becoming inefficient and calculates a change-out date.

“This program enables us to perform predictive maintenance, meaning that clients’ stock levels can be decreased by as much as 60%,” said Armando Figueiredo, product development manager at Multotec.

