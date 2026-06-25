Multotec wins spiral order for Thaba JV

Multotec's spiral technology. Credit: Multotec

Multotec, a Johannesburg-based mineral processing and metallurgy company, announced that it has supplied spiral equipment to Thaba JV’s chromite and platinum group metals (PGMs) project in South Africa’s Limpopo province.

The supply agreement included a combination of spiral technologies, ranging from high‑recovery units designed for broader particle sizes to ultra-fine models and units engineered specifically for cleaning duties. The company did not release the deal’s financial details.

“Together, these spirals deliver high separation efficiency, improved recoveries and consistent product quality, reflecting Multotec’s ongoing drive for technological advancement,” said Christina Ramotsabi, the product manager for spirals at Multotec.

Spirals are gravity concentrators that separate minerals by density, aimed at delivering higher recoveries and cleaner products in chromite and PGMs plants.

Thaba JV is a 50:50 partnership between Sylvania Platinum’s Sylvania Metals and ChromTech’s Limberg Mining. The project is located near the town of Thabazimbi in South Africa’s Bushveld Igneous Complex.