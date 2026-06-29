New Stormlands modelling pushes Frotet to US$3B

The Frotet gold project in northern Quebec. Credit: Kenorland Minerals

Stormlands Mining, an Ireland-based data analytics company, has released a new case study on Frotet Project’s Regnault Deposit in Quebec. Without a formal Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), Stormlands’ artificial intelligence (AI) created a base economic model using published materials to compare with its updated results. The AI generated results that increased the site’s valuation from US$983.2 million to US$3.08 billion.

Using updated commodity pricing from March 2026, Stormlands increased life-of-mine revenue from US$6 billion in the base case to US$11.8 billion, with life-of-mine EBITDA increasing from US$3.47 billion to US$8.99 billion. The project's internal rate of return (IRR) went from 34.8% to 92.6% while the modelled payback period went from 2 years and 10 months to 1 year and 1 month.

“The Frotet case study shows what becomes possible when mining disclosure is converted into structured, standardised data. Frotet does not yet have a published PEA, PFS or feasibility study,” said Róisín O’Connell, the chief executive officer at Stormlands. “That is the bigger opportunity for mining: using AI and analytics to create data standards, fill analytical gaps transparently and turn fragmented technical disclosure into decision-ready economic models.”

The case study is part of Stormlands’ efforts to create a set of resources for mining companies to predict and assess economic conditions. Other studies have re-examined the Whistler, MPD and Caliche projects.