New study supports further Bégin-Lamarche exploration

From First Phosphate's Bégin-Lamarche project in Quebec. Credit: First Phosphate

First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) says a recently published study provides the foundation for the exploration of more phosphate layers at its Bégin-Lamarche project in northern Quebec.

Ore Geology Reviews, a scientific journal focused on minerals and exploration, has published a new study on the Bégin-Lamarche. The research, authored by scientists from Queen's University and the University of Quebec at Chicoutimi, examines how the phosphate rich layers at the deposit were originally formed.

The conclusions of the study are summarized by First Phosphate below:

The deposit is hosted in massif anorthosite and associated nelsonite and oxide-apatite-mafic to ultramafic rocks of the Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthositic Suite. Apatite represents the primary phosphatic mineralization confirming the magmatic origin and geological continuity of the phosphate-bearing zones across the Mountain, North and South Zones. Analytical results demonstrate that the phosphate mineralization is capable of producing a high-grade phosphate concentrate. Testing indicates concentrate levels around 40% P₂O₅, which is above global averages for igneous phosphate concentrates and supports suitability for purified phosphoric acid (PPA) production. Geochemical characterization demonstrates low levels of deleterious trace elements unlike those which are commonly associated with sedimentary phosphate deposits. Such low concentrations of deleterious trace elements enhance the potential for producing high-purity PPA suitable for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material applications. The geometry, thickness and near-surface occurrence of certain phosphate layers suggest favourable conditions for potential open-pit mining scenarios, subject to further engineering and mine planning studies, thereby supporting the long-term development potential of the deposit.

Located in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, Bégin-Lamarche is First Phosphate’s flagship property. Metallurgical work at the site has indicated a concentrate grade of 40.4% apatite. Apatite is listed as a critical mineral by the Canadian and US governments and the European Union.



For further information, visit: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0169136826000375?via%3Dihub