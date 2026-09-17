SPH Engineering taps Measur for industrial drone distribution

SPH Engineering's Zond Aero 500. Credit: SPH Engineering

SPH Engineering has announced that Measur, a division of Hoskin Group, will serve as its master distributor in Canada for selected specialized sensor solutions, to improve access to drone-based technologies across mining, utilities, surveying and environmental monitoring workplaces.

Under the terms of the agreements, Measur will represent the EchoNIMBUS-MBES and EchoNIMBUS-SSS sonar payloads, EchoLogger echo sounder solutions, MagNIMBUS and SENSYS MagDrone magnetometer solutions, Zond Aero ground-penetrating radar systems, Falcon Plus methane detection solutions, and Medusa Radiometrics gamma-ray spectrometers, in Canada.

“Specialized drone operations are rarely about the drone alone. The value comes from combining the right sensor, workflow, and application expertise for a specific industrial task,” said Janis Janums, SPH Engineering’s partnership director. “By expanding our partnership with Measur, we are bringing that expertise closer to customers in Canada and creating a stronger local setup for industries where reliable field data is critical.”

As master distributor, Measur will provide product demonstrations, user training and technical support, including dedicated technical expertise for customer training.

Aaron Dinich, Measur’s national sales manager, said it and SPH Engineering share similar priorities when it comes to improving “access, safety and data quality through drone operations in complex industrial environments.”

For more information, visit: https://www.sphengineering.com/news/measur-master-distributor-canada