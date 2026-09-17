Echo Seismic opens new specialist support division 

Quinten Bailey (left) and Rob Kendall. Credit: Echo Seismic

Echo Seismic officially launched EchoVision on Thursday, a division to expand its seismic imaging and delivery services for global geothermal and geotechnical projects.

The new division will build on the company’s decades of experience in survey planning, acquisition and imaging to deliver more information to clients. Echo Seismic will enlist the support of industry specialists to address common causes of project delays, including permitting, land access and stakeholder engagement, before customer fieldwork begins.

“We’ve seen the value of getting useful information into customers’ hands sooner,” said Rob Kendall, EchoVision’s director of geothermal and geotechnical. “These results reflect years of refining our approach, from early planning through to the final image.”

Alongside specialist support, EchoVision also offers complete seismic programmes, delivering subsurface data, interpretation and recommendations. Services include feasibility assessments, GIS planning, advisory support, project management, permitting, survey design, specialist equipment, acquisition, processing and imaging.

“We’re seeing increasing interest in what seismic imaging can offer these markets,” said Quinten Bailey, Echo Seismic’s managing director of international operations. “Our experts have already demonstrated what is possible, and we have the technology and proven processes in place. EchoVision builds on that foundation.”

Echo Seismic says the team members now working in EchoVision have already delivered seismic solutions in previous roles. These projects include a 60-day, 30-sq-km 3D seismic image beneath the University of York in the U.K., and a smaller-scale Multichannel Analysis of Surface Waves (MASW) survey in Cranbrook, B.C.

For more information, visit www.echo-vision.net