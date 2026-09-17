Emerson rolls out standardized liquid panel solution

The Rosemount 105P standard liquid panel. Credit: Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) has announced its Rosemount 105P standard liquid panel systems to reduce project complexity for water quality measurement applications.

Rosemount 105P is a pre-engineered panel that combines Rosemount sensors, cables, flow cells and flow control components into one system. Emerson says this differs from traditional liquid analysis panels, which are often bespoke, one-off engineered or assembled from loose components. Emerson says its format simplifies integration by standardizing common water quality measurement needs.

“Customers need liquid analysis systems that are easier to configure,” said Peyton Munoz, Emerson’s global product manager for liquid analysis. “The Rosemount 105P panel systems give customers a standardized option between loose components and fully custom engineered panels, helping them standardize common water quality applications while maintaining flexibility for their measurement needs.”

The panel is also designed to reduce cost, according to Emerson. Based on internal estimates, the company says that Rosemount 105P can reduce engineering and assembly time by up to 90%, compared with assembling similar systems.

For more information, visit https://www.emerson.com/en/measurement-instrumentation/products/rosemount-liquid-standard-panels