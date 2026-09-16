U.S., Argentina to send key representatives to AMW 2026

AMW 2026 is taking place in Cape Town from Oct. 14 to 16. Credit AMW

Senior representatives from the U.S. and Argentina will feature at African Mining Week (AMW) in Cape Town, taking place from Oct. 14 to 16. Their participation will focus around mineral investment, value addition and international cooperation.

The two representatives are Ashley Ndir, a principal commercial officer with the U.S. Department of Commerce, and Raúl Santiago Ailán, the head of mission at the Embassy of Argentina in South Africa.

Ndir will join the U.S.–Africa roundtable on advancing local beneficiation and standardizing ESG frameworks. Having previously worked in expanding American market opportunities in so-called emerging markets, Ndir is expected to speak on U.S.–Africa market integration.

Her participation comes as the U.S. continues to back major project development across the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Ailán will join the panel discussion on realigning national and international goals to advance global investment in Africa’s value chain. Currently, Argentina is accelerating its own lithium and copper projects. AMW says Ailán’s involvement creates “scope for greater cooperation between African and Latin American mining jurisdictions across investment, technical expertise and mineral development.”

For more information, visit: https://african-miningweek.com/news/us-argentine-representatives-join-amw-2026-mineral-diplomacy-reshapes-supply-chains