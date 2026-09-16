Luck Stone, Caterpillar expand supply partnership

This is the first time an autonomous solution has been implemented on the Cat 775. Credit: Caterpillar

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) will supply its autonomous technology across two fleets of Cat 775 trucks at Luck Stone’s Boscobel and Bealeton plants. This marks the first time its autonomous solution has been deployed on the Cat 775.

“Autonomy is creating a safer workplace that improves consistency for our customers and gives our associates opportunities to develop new skills as our industry continues to evolve,” said Travis Chewning, Luck Stone’s vice-president of engineering and operations. “We've always believed innovation should ignite human potential.”

The expansion follows 18 months of autonomous hauling support at Luck Stone’s Bull Run quarry. At the site, Caterpillar’s trucks have moved more than 3.5 million tonnes since Nov. 2024.

“By working together, we've gained insights that help us refine and scale autonomous hauling solutions that create measurable value for both operations and workforce development,” said Denise Johnson, Caterpillar’s group president of resource industries.

No further financial details were released.