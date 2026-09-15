Superior expands blow bar metallurgy portfolio

Superior's Sentry Horizontal Shaft Impactor. Credit: Superior

Superior Industries (OTC SSUP) expanded its blow bar metallurgy offerings for its Sentry Horizontal Shaft Impactor (HSI) Tuesday, to provide more flexibility to aggregate producers and recyclers.

Superior says that by expanding available combinations of manganese, chrome alloy levels, ceramic enhancements and heat treatments, it can better match blow bar performance to the crushing circuit, feed material and operating applications.

“Wear life is naturally one of the first things operators consider when selecting a blow bar, but the longest-lasting blow bar isn’t necessarily the best blow bar if it isn’t right for the application,” said Jarrod Adcock, Superior's crushing product manager. “It’s about balancing abrasion resistance, impact resistance and operating conditions to achieve greater uptime at the lowest cost per ton.”

Because HSI crushers have to work with a wide range of materials, crushers have specialized roles. A primary crusher may see large feed directly from the rock face, while a secondary machine may process more controlled feed and recycle applications may involve entirely different materials.

Superior says it selects an appropriate blow bar for general application, then evaluates operating conditions and wear performance before moving to another metallurgy. The strategy is designed to prevent producers from paying for an unnecessary premium metallurgy.

“You could buy the most premium blow bar available, but if your application doesn’t need it, you’re spending more money than necessary,” added Adcock. “The economics go beyond the purchase price, too. A bar that wears prematurely means more frequent replacement, more labor inside the crusher and more production time lost to maintenance.”

For more information, visit: https://staging.superior-ind.com/products/crushing-equipment/sentry-horizontal-shaft-impactor-hsi/