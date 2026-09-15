Siemens launches new innovation initiative

Meet at the Machine is designed to bring together machine builders, software and automation technologies. Credit: Siemens

Siemens Digital Industries, which focuses on industrial artificial intelligence (AI), announced the Meet at the Machine initiative on Tuesday.

The program is designed to bring together machine builders, software and automation technologies and accelerate innovation across the industry, helping improve manufacturer productivity.

“Manufacturing truth has always ultimately been at the machine,” said Mark Hindsbo, Siemens’ head of operations software. “By bringing together engineering software, automation hardware and machine expertise, we enable our customers and users to be productive faster, accelerate return on investment and reduce ramp-up time by up to 50%.”

The initiative is also part of a collaboration with TRAK Machine Tools, a line of CNC machinery and technology manufactured by Southwestern Industries.

“When our customers invest in a new machine, their goal is to achieve productivity and business results as quickly as possible,” said Steve Pinto, the president of TRAK. “Meet at the Machine creates a new model for collaboration focused on customer outcomes, and we are proud to be the first partner helping bring this vision to life.”

A team from Siemens will be present in Chicago at IMTS 2026, taking place Sept. 14 to 19 at McCormick Place.

To learn more, visit: https://www.siemens.com/en-us/events/imts/