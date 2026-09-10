MAJOR moves operations to upgraded Texas facility

MAJOR, a manufacturer of wire screen media, is moving its operations to a new facility in Schertz, Texas later this month. The […]
By David Cassels September 10, 2026 At 12:49 pm

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Outside of the new facility in Schertz, Texas. Credit: Major

MAJOR, a manufacturer of wire screen media, is moving its operations to a new facility in Schertz, Texas later this month. The new site is more than double the size of the previous location.

The company says the new facility will increase its production capacity and improve operational efficiency, increasing FLEX-MAT production capacity by 20% and woven finishing capacity by 40%. The location will also feature improved air-conditioning, according to Major, creating a better working environment for its employees.

 “While we’re operating close to our previous location, this is a strategic transition for Major,” said the company’s president Bernard Betts. “The investment in a larger, upgraded facility allows us to respond more quickly to customer needs and deliver the high-quality screening solutions they depend on.”

Alain Prevost, Major’s vice-president of operations, added, “By bringing production and the cut-and-hook operations under the same roof, we’re positioned to improve our customers’ lead times and support growth for years to come.”

The upgraded Texas location is about 11613 sq. metres. Major says it expects to complete the transition to the new facility in Sept. 2026.

For more information, visit: www.majorflexmat.com

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