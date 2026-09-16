Komatsu kicks off new machinery career campaign

“The future you build starts here” looks at opportunities in the heavy equipment industry career jumping-off points. Credit: Komatsu

Komatsu (OTC: KMTUY) has launched a new campaign to highlight job opportunities within the heavy equipment industry.

Titled, “the future you build starts here,” the initiative brings together job openings and opportunities from its dealer network, as well as Komatsu-owned sites and facilities throughout the U.S.

“Our approach to workforce development focuses on the holistic need to support our people, which better supports our customers’ needs,” said Grif Reome, Komatsu North America’s director of technical workforce development. “Many of our industry's leaders started in the trades, proving that technical careers can lead to amazing opportunities and long-term career development and growth. We see it as Komatsu's responsibility to enable those pathways and make them more visible to a broader network of people.”

Komatsu says the campaign will drive activity at live events, on social media and online via the new career site. It is aimed at high school graduates, middle-aged or late career changers, and veterans returning to the workforce after military careers.

“We build up the person, and we will build up the vision for the career that can be possible for them,” added Reome. “And in doing so, we will build up the support community for Komatsu and its customers throughout the U.S. and beyond.”

To learn more, visit https://workforkomatsu.com/