Newmont completes first gold pour at Ahafo North

Newmont Corporation (TSX: NGT) reported teams poured the first gold at the Ahafo North project in Ghana on September 19, 2025, a pivotal step toward achieving commercial production in Q4 2025.

This milestone follows completion of major development activities, including ore stockpiling that began in late 2024 and commissioning of key infrastructure such as processing circuits, mining support facilities and a tailings storage facility. The project is now ramping up toward full operational readiness.

Tom Palmer, Newmont’s CEO, said: "The first gold pour at Ahafo North represents a major operational milestone that validates years of careful planning, engineering, and construction, and builds on the strength of our world-class portfolio,” “As we progress toward commercial production, we remain focused on generating enduring value for our shareholders, workforce, host communities, and the government of Ghana.”

Newmont expects Ahafo North to produce between 275,000 and 325,000 ounces of gold per year over a 13-year mine life. The project has generated roughly 4,500 contracted jobs to date and, once in operation, will support about 560 permanent positions and 1,000 contracted roles, while contributing to Ghana’s economy through royalties, taxes, fees and local development programs.

Situated at Afrisipakrom roughly 30 k from Nemwmont’s Ahafo South operations, Ahafo North sits within the Ahafo lease acquired from Normandy Mining in 2002. Widely regarded as one of West Africa’s best undeveloped gold deposits, Ahafo North becomes Newmont’s third investment in Ghana and, after the Akyem divestment in April 2025, will be the company’s second operational site in the country.

The successful pour confirms the project’s technical design and Newmont’s disciplined execution, positioning Ahafo North as a strategic asset in the company’s long-term growth plan.

More information is posted on www.Newmont.com.

