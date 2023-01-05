​Nordic Mining orders Metso Outotec’s Planet Positive for Engebø rutile and garnet project

Nordic Mining has awarded Metso Outotec an order for the delivery of an energy-efficient comminution technology package for its Engebø rutile and […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff January 5, 2023 At 2:09 pm
Metso’s Premier rod mill will be part of the delivery sent to Engebø. Credit: Metso Outotec

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Nordic Mining has awarded Metso Outotec an order for the delivery of an energy-efficient comminution technology package for its Engebø rutile and garnet greenfield project in Norway.

Metso Outotec’s delivery includes key communication and classification equipment, such as the C-type jaw crusher, Premier rod mill, Vertimill, and 12 UltraFine series screens, as well as pre-production pilot-scale confirmatory test work.

The value of the order has not been disclosed.

“This is another important milestone for the Engebø project. We are very pleased to partner with Metso Outotec as the technology and service provider for this vital process equipment,” said CEO Ivar S. Fossum at Nordic Mining.

“Engebø is the first greenfield industrial mineral production site developed in Norway in almost 40 years. We are proud of being selected as a supplier and partner in making this project successful,” said Roar Vasbø, VP sales and services, Nordics at Metso Outotec.

To learn more, visit www.MoGroup.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

Feb 08 2023 - Feb 09 2023
Asia-Pacific EV Charging Infrastructure 2023
Feb 13 2023 - Feb 15 2023
Geo Week
Mar 05 2023 - Mar 08 2023
PDAC 2023
Mar 06 2023 - Mar 07 2023
BATTERY TECH USA 2023

Related Posts