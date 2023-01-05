​Nordic Mining orders Metso Outotec’s Planet Positive for Engebø rutile and garnet project

Nordic Mining has awarded Metso Outotec an order for the delivery of an energy-efficient comminution technology package for its Engebø rutile and garnet greenfield project in Norway.

Metso Outotec’s delivery includes key communication and classification equipment, such as the C-type jaw crusher, Premier rod mill, Vertimill, and 12 UltraFine series screens, as well as pre-production pilot-scale confirmatory test work.

The value of the order has not been disclosed.

“This is another important milestone for the Engebø project. We are very pleased to partner with Metso Outotec as the technology and service provider for this vital process equipment,” said CEO Ivar S. Fossum at Nordic Mining.

“Engebø is the first greenfield industrial mineral production site developed in Norway in almost 40 years. We are proud of being selected as a supplier and partner in making this project successful,” said Roar Vasbø, VP sales and services, Nordics at Metso Outotec.

To learn more, visit www.MoGroup.com.