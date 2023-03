This week’s episode features Northern Miner Group president Anthony Vaccaro in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on this year’s PDAC conference, geopolitics and precious metals. Anthony explains why government is better off funding processing facilities over mines, how China and supply chains are at the centre of the mining conversation, and why precious metals remain an attractive investment.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE ON NOTHERNMINER.COM