Northern Miner Podcast: ‘We have to set ambitious goals’ — Mangrove Lithium CEO on meeting EV battery demand this decade

By Northern Miner Staff May 18, 2023 At 11:52 am
Dr. Saad Dara, cofounder and CEO of Mangrove Lithium.

In this week’s episode, we are joined by Dr. Saad Dara, cofounder and CEO of Mangrove Lithium. Dr. Dara shares insights into the company’s innovative electrochemical lithium refining method, delves into the fundamentals of lithium, and explores the potential for restructuring the electric vehicle battery supply chain in the coming years. Additionally, he elucidates how electrochemical processing can be both environmentally friendly and cost-efficient, whilst delivering a superior purity of the end product.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

