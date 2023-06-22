Northern Miner Podcast: ‘We’re in a paradigm shift’- Paul from the Sirius Report on copper, gold and oil

By Northern Miner Staff June 22, 2023 At 2:20 pm
Barrick produced 4.14 million oz. of gold and 440 million lb. of copper in 2022. Credit: Barrick Gold.

This week’s episode features geopolitical and natural resource commentator Paul from the Sirius Report in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. Paul explains how there is increasing skepticism about metal pricing, the geopolitical reasons why central banks are buying gold, and the latest developments in the oil market. He also explains his view on why Africa and the Global South might be hesitant to sell their natural resources to the West in the future.

