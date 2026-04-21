Northwestern Ontario mining leaders honoured at annual awards ceremony

The Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association presented its top honours to industry standouts during an April 8 ceremony in Thunder Bay, Ontario recognizing exceptional contributions to the region's mineral exploration sector. Northern Ontario Business provided many of the details in a media report.

Juno earns top discovery honour for Ring of Fire gold finds

Juno captured the Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award for its Big Thunder gold project, which encompasses three separate discoveries spanning roughly 20 kilometers of previously unexplored greenstone terrain in the Ring of Fire region.

The company identified the North Edge, Bridge, and Pluto zones using advanced geophysical techniques rather than traditional surface sampling methods. Project managers relied on airborne magnetic surveys to pinpoint structural breaks and rock contacts, then confirmed targets using electromagnetic anomaly data.

Drilling results have exceeded expectations across all 39 holes completed to date. The initial hole revealed visible gold, while 26 consecutive holes intercepted mineralization exceeding 0.1 g/t. Top intersections reached 78.9 g/t gold across 3.9 metres at Pluto and 25.9 g/t gold over 2.4 metres at North Edge.

Juno has expanded exploration activities since the initial discovery, conducting additional geophysical surveys and soil sampling programs. The company currently operates a 50-hole, 15,000-metre drilling campaign at the property.

New Gold Recognized for Rainy River mine development excellence

New Gold received the Developer of the Year Award for advancing the Rainy River Mine through operational challenges and expansion milestones. The operation previously earned recognition in 2013 for initial resource definition and development planning.

The mine achieved commercial open-pit production in 2017 but encountered operational setbacks, including major flooding in 2019. Management successfully maintained large-scale surface operations throughout the late 2010s and early 2020s while developing underground infrastructure.

The operation produced its first underground ore in 2022 and has continued expanding subsurface production. Company officials have managed the technical complexity of simultaneous open-pit and underground extraction while controlling operational expenses and capital investments. The mine provides significant economic benefits to Fort Frances and the broader northwestern Ontario region.

Coeur Mining has since acquired New Gold and the Rainy River operation.

Industry veterans receive lifetime achievement recognition

Bob Chataway earned the Dave Christianson Lifetime Achievement Award for six decades of geological work across Canada's provinces and territories. His family connections to mining date back generations—his grandfather surveyed claims during the Klondike Gold Rush, while his father worked at the Big Master Gold mine during the 1930s.

Chataway has served as project geologist and Qualified Person on numerous northwestern Ontario developments targeting gold, nickel-copper-platinum group elements, lithium, and iron deposits. Beyond technical contributions, he helped establish Thunder Bay Mining Day as inaugural chair and served as NWOPA president.

Industry colleagues recognize Chataway for mentoring emerging professionals throughout his career. He takes pride in inspiring his three engineer children to gain exploration experience, with one pursuing a permanent mining engineering career in Alaska.

Service award honours long-term industry advocate

Garry Clark received the Dan Calvert Distinguished Service Award for founding Clark Exploration and Consulting in 1987 and providing geological services to international mining clients. His technical work includes authoring numerous NI 43-101 reports and serving as director and Qualified Person for multiple public companies.

Clark spent 25 years as executive director of the Ontario Prospectors Association and coordinated the annual OPA Showcase, now known as the NWOPA Showcase. Industry peers value his expertise across multiple commodity sectors and his effectiveness in connecting diverse stakeholders including prospectors, exploration companies, and government officials.

Clark recently received the King Charles III Coronation Medal recognizing significant community and national contributions.

The annual NWOPA Awards highlight the mineral exploration community's continued innovation and dedication to advancing northwestern Ontario's mining sector.