Rio2 replaces manual processes with unified SAP platform for Fenix Mine

Syntax, a global technology provider specializing in enterprise cloud transformation, has successfully implemented an SAP system overhaul for Rio2, enabling the Canadian mining company to streamline its transition from construction to full operations at the Fenix Gold Mine in Chile within one year.

"Syntax's mining sector and SAP expertise were instrumental to our success," Kathryn Johnson, executive vice president, CFO and corporate secretary at Rio2, said. "They helped us turn an ambitious transformation into a fast, practical deployment—connecting teams across three countries and giving us the 24/7 visibility, control, and agility we need to grow."

The technology transformation helped Rio2, a precious metals and copper producer with operations spanning Canada, Chile, and Peru, modernize its business operations through SAP Cloud ERP integration. The company also deployed connected SAP cloud solutions including SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Document Compliance, and Concur ExpenseIt to replace fragmented manual processes with a unified cloud platform.

The new system connects finance, procurement, and project accounting functions across Rio2's international operations, providing real-time financial visibility, streamlined compliance capabilities, and enhanced operational flexibility.

Streamlining multi-country operations

Rio2 accelerated its technology implementation after securing approval for construction and operation of its fully-owned Fenix Gold Mine in Chile. The company needed to coordinate teams across Canada, Chile, and Peru while navigating complex multi-currency regulatory requirements.

Before the transformation, Rio2's financial and project data remained scattered across disconnected spreadsheets and manual workflows. The company required a unified cloud platform to deliver real-time insights, maintain consistent governance across jurisdictions, and establish a scalable foundation for future growth. Leadership also prioritized an enterprise software platform that could be implemented quickly to support efficient, on-time, and on-budget construction of the Fenix Gold Mine.

Working with Syntax, Rio2 adopted a clean-core, cloud-first strategy aligned with SAP best practices. The implementation team deployed SAP Cloud ERP in six months using standard templates and native localizations. Rio2 also integrated SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Document Compliance, and Concur ExpenseIt to digitize reporting and regulatory workflows.

The transformation delivered real-time visibility into costs and cash flow, audit-ready multi-currency and multi-GAAP compliance from the first day of operation, and a scalable platform designed for future growth and innovation.

"By adopting SAP Cloud ERP completely out-of-the-box, we built enterprise-grade financial control and transparency without adding complexity," Johnson added. "For a diversified producer, that discipline has been transformational—it proved we can operate with the governance and speed of much larger organizations."

Measurable performance improvements

The SAP transformation has produced significant operational improvements across Rio2's business functions. The company now completes financial close processes 40 percent faster through real-time reporting capabilities spanning three countries. Procurement cycles have shortened by 30 percent through automated workflows, while finance teams have achieved a 20 percent efficiency gain driven by standardized processes and automation. Equipment delivery performance has improved by 25 percent in on-time delivery metrics.

"We're committed to supporting Rio2 in building a digital foundation that matches its ambition," Michelle Smith, vice president of global mining practice at Syntax, said. "With a modern cloud ERP backbone in place, Rio2 combines enterprise-grade discipline with the agility to move fast and is ready to unlock new efficiencies and innovation through AI in its next phase of growth."

Executive to present at SAP conference

Christopher Diaz, senior vice president of finance at Rio2, will share the company's SAP cloud transformation experience at SAP Sapphire 2026, scheduled for May 11-13 in Orlando, Florida. Diaz will participate in an executive roundtable on Wednesday, May 13, led by Santina Franchi, president of SAP corporate segment and GROW.

The panel discussion will explore why organizations choose SAP Cloud ERP and how the technology becomes the foundation for artificial intelligence strategies. Diaz will highlight Rio2's experience from the initial decision to pursue cloud-first SAP implementation to how the digital core positions the company to leverage AI-driven innovation during scaling operations.

Syntax will maintain a presence at SAP Sapphire 2026 at Booth #423, providing information about how the company helps customers accelerate SAP Cloud ERP transformations and maximize AI potential across operations.

Additional information is available at www.Rio2.com and www.Syntax.com