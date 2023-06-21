Ontario’s Building More Mines Act law will give more sway to experts over bureaucrats, says Pirie

Ontario’s new Building More Mines Act aims to drastically cut timelines of mine permits and plans to get operations opened faster, says Mines Minister […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff June 21, 2023 At 2:08 pm
George Pirie, Ontario’s Minister of Mines speaks in his office in Queen’s Park on June 14. Credit: Blair McBride

Topics

Regions

Tags

Ontario’s new Building More Mines Act aims to drastically cut timelines of mine permits and plans to get operations opened faster, says Mines Minister George Pirie.

Originally drafted as Bill 71, the new legislation amended the Mining Act and received royal assent on May 18. Regulations to support the act are under development.

In an interview on June 14 at his office in Queen’s Park in Toronto, Pirie told The Northern Miner that in the committee meetings on environmental regulations before the act was passed, the ministry heard the environmental process described as a “merry-go-round” of consultations.

KEEP READING AT NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jun 21 2023 - Jun 22 2023
Battery Management Systems 2023
Jul 12 2023 - Jul 13 2023
Mining on Top Africa
Jul 12 2023 - Jul 13 2023
GMG-SAIMM Johannesburg Forum
Jul 12 2023 - Jul 13 2023
SMART DRILLING USA 2023

Related Posts