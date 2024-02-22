Osisko Development cuts 610 g/t gold over 0.5 metre at Trixie in Utah

Osisko Development (TSXV: ODV; NYSE: ODV) reports drilling 610 g/t gold over 0.5 metres at its 100%-owned Trixie test mine, part of the company’s Tintic gold project 95 km south of Salt Lake City, Utah. Fourteen underground diamond drill holes were reported.

Here are the highlights:

Hole TRXU-DD-23-072A: 66.01 g/t gold and 167.64 g/t silver over 9 metres, including 610 g/t gold and 1,523 g/t silver over 0.5 metre, and 180 g/t gold and 691 g/t silver over 0.8 metre.

Hole TRXU-DD-23-068: 23.89 g/t gold and 151.04 g/t silver over 9.5 metres, including 81.23 g/t gold and 98.14 g/t silver over 0.8 metre.

Hole TRXU-DD-23-061: 102.67 g/t gold and 740.43 g/t silver over 1.1 metre, including 281 g/t gold and 1,644 g/t silver over 0.3 metre.

Hole TRXU-DD-23-066: 10.84 g/t gold and 35.29 g/t silver over 4.6 metres.

Hole TRXU-DD-23-065: 5.79 g/t gold and 101.98 g/t silver over 13.7 metres.

Underground chip samples were also collected from 55 new development faces at Trixie, however, only one approached the bonanza grades of the drill results. Sample CH01687 returned 394.26 g/t gold and 1,094 g/t silver over 0.3 metre.

Osisko says the Trixie test mine is one of several gold and base metal targets at the Tintic project, which covers a total of 6,880 ha and hosts 23 past-producing mines within its boundaries. Then-owner Tintic Consolidated Metals began rehabbing the Trixie mine in 2019, pouring its first gold in late-2020. Osisko Development bought the property in 2022 and continues to test the potential. Trixie has the potential for bulk extractions thanks to a 1,416-metre ramp that Osisko is developing.

The initial measured and indicated resource is 236 million tonnes grading 28.08 g/t gold (213,000 oz.) and 50.77 g/t silver (385,000 oz.) There are also 385 million tonnes of inferred resource grading 19.64 g/t gold and 42.82 g/t silver.

A presentation of the work underway at Trixie is posted on www.OsiskoDev.com.