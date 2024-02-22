Osisko Development cuts 610 g/t gold over 0.5 metre at Trixie in Utah

Osisko Development (TSXV: ODV; NYSE: ODV) reports drilling 610 g/t gold over 0.5 metres at its 100%-owned Trixie test mine, part of the company’s Tintic gold project 95 km south of Salt Lake City, Utah. Fourteen underground diamond drill holes were reported.
Here are the highlights:
Underground chip samples were also collected from 55 new development faces at Trixie, however, only one approached the bonanza grades of the drill results. Sample CH01687 returned 394.26 g/t gold and 1,094 g/t silver over 0.3 metre.
Osisko says the Trixie test mine is one of several gold and base metal targets at the Tintic project, which covers a total of 6,880 ha and hosts 23 past-producing mines within its boundaries. Then-owner Tintic Consolidated Metals began rehabbing the Trixie mine in 2019, pouring its first gold in late-2020. Osisko Development bought the property in 2022 and continues to test the potential. Trixie has the potential for bulk extractions thanks to a 1,416-metre ramp that Osisko is developing.
The initial measured and indicated resource is 236 million tonnes grading 28.08 g/t gold (213,000 oz.) and 50.77 g/t silver (385,000 oz.) There are also 385 million tonnes of inferred resource grading 19.64 g/t gold and 42.82 g/t silver.
A presentation of the work underway at Trixie is posted on www.OsiskoDev.com.
