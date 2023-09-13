Osisko Development samples over 10 oz. gold at the Trixie test mine, Utah

Osisko Development (TSXV: ODV; NYSE: ODV) said chip samples from new development areas at its Trixie test mine have returned as much 361.93 g/t gold over 1.1 metres (10.56 oz. per short ton) from underground chip samples. The mine is part of Osisko’s Tintic project in the central part of Utah.
Highlights of the chip sampling program include:
The samples were taken from the T2 structure and T4 stockwork on the 625 level and along new development at the Trixie decline. Interest on that level is focussed on the north towards the Trixie fault and the 756 vein.
Osisko says the T2 and T4 structures show multi-ounce gold grades associated with high sulphidation epithermal mineralization, structurally controlled and hosted within quartzites.
The initial resource estimate for the Trixie deposit is posted on www.OsiskoDev.com.
