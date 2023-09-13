Osisko Development samples over 10 oz. gold at the Trixie test mine, Utah

Osisko Development (TSXV: ODV; NYSE: ODV) said chip samples from new development areas at its Trixie test mine have returned as much 361.93 g/t gold over 1.1 metres (10.56 oz. per short ton) from underground chip samples. The mine is part of Osisko’s Tintic project in the central part of Utah.

Highlights of the chip sampling program include:

42.75 g/t gold and 25.23 g/t silver over 0.73 meters in CH01539

68.10 g/t gold and 39.10 g/t silver over 1.68 metres in CH01548, including 22.49 g/t gold and 223.14 g/t silver over 0.24 metre

168.60 g/t gold and 161.33 g/t silver over 1.06 m in CH01549, including 288.48 g/t gold and 262.50 g/t silver over 0.61

361.93 g/t gold and 153.48 g/t silver over 1.10 metres in hole CH01561, including 590.81 g/t gold and 259.93 g/t silver over 0.55 metre

11.08 g/t gold and 12.02 g/t silver over 3.17 metres in CH01562

40.35 g/t gold and 47.93 g/t silver over 0.73 metre in CH01566

26.92 g/t gold and 271.51 g/t silver over 1.52 m in CH01574, including 77.92 g/t gold and 769.73 g/t silver over 0.37 m (2.27 oz/t gold and 22.45 oz/t silver over 1.20 ft.)

The samples were taken from the T2 structure and T4 stockwork on the 625 level and along new development at the Trixie decline. Interest on that level is focussed on the north towards the Trixie fault and the 756 vein.

Osisko says the T2 and T4 structures show multi-ounce gold grades associated with high sulphidation epithermal mineralization, structurally controlled and hosted within quartzites.

The initial resource estimate for the Trixie deposit is posted on www.OsiskoDev.com.