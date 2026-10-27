Ottawa matches $1B Ring of Fire funds

Sunset on the Winisk River in Northern Ontario. The Winisk flows through Ontario's Ring of Fire before emptying into Hudson's Bay. Credit: Adobe Stock

Ottawa has pledged up to $1 billion (US$712 million) to help build roads into Ontario’s Ring of Fire, backing a long-delayed route to undeveloped critical mineral deposits.

The three-year commitment, announced Wednesday by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, matches the province’s longstanding billion-dollar pledge. The road network would connect remote First Nations and mineral deposits in the James Bay Lowlands, about 500 km northeast of Thunder Bay, to Ontario’s highway system.

“Working in partnership to protect Canadian workers, Ontario and Canada are fortifying our industrial base and securing the good-paying jobs of the future,” Ford said in a joint statement.

The federal contribution addresses a barrier that has kept the region’s nickel, copper and chromite deposits beyond the reach of year-round road transport. Developers such as privately held Wyloo, which is advancing the Eagle’s Nest nickel-copper-platinum group metals project, need that access to turn exploration sites into operating mines. Funding alone won’t resolve the region’s remaining permit approvals and Indigenous consent disputes.

Long wait

Ontario first committed up to $1 billion for Ring of Fire infrastructure in its 2014 budget under then-premier Kathleen Wynne. The federal match comes more than 12 years later, pairing a new Ottawa commitment with the province’s existing pledge.

Ford was still pressing Ottawa to match the provincial investment in June, Northern Ontario Business reported. Wednesday’s announcement answers that demand, although the joint release didn’t specify how the federal contribution would be divided among individual road projects or when payments would begin.

The road funding forms part of an $8.7-billion federal-provincial package for Ontario’s steel, automotive and critical minerals industries as authorities seek to counter U.S. tariffs and strengthen domestic supply chains.

Canada and Ontario also pledged closer coordination of federal and provincial permitting and said they would identify priority Ring of Fire projects eligible for other funding, tax credits and cost-sharing arrangements.

Efforts to combine reviews predate this week’s announcement. The two governments signed an agreement in December to reduce duplication through a single assessment process, as The Northern Miner reported at the time.

Road access

Construction has already begun on parts of the corridor. Upgrades to the Anaconda and Painter Lake roads near Aroland First Nation started June 30, according to an August provincial announcement. The work would turn 97 km of existing forest roads into a route suitable for heavy industrial traffic.

Ottawa issued its environmental assessment decision for the 107-km Webequie Supply Road in June. The road is to connect Webequie’s airport with the McFaulds Lake area, where mineral development is proposed.

The federal decision imposed legally binding environmental conditions and required the proponent to obtain remaining permits and authorizations.

Remaining disputes

First Nations hold differing positions on development. Webequie and Marten Falls are proponents of road projects, while Neskantaga has opposed the wider industrial corridor and said it hasn’t consented to the proposed Northern Road Link across its homelands.

Wednesday’s package includes a new federal-provincial working group on First Nations engagement, economic opportunities and possible conservation or Indigenous protected areas.

Neskantaga warned investors about the unresolved dispute in a statement distributed last month by Mining Watch Canada, before Chief Gary Quisess attended a rally against the Canadian Investment Summit on the same day and ahead of the new funding announcement.

“The same governments that can mobilize billions of dollars, ministries and regulatory machinery for mining roads have failed to provide Neskantaga with dependable drinking water, adequate housing and safe health infrastructure,” the First Nation said in its statement.

“There is no certainty for Ring of Fire investments as long as our people are alive. We will defend our home and waters.”