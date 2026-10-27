Registration opens for Western Indigenous Relations & Partnerships conference

The Canadian Institute announced the Annual Conference on Western Indigenous Relations and Partnerships is coming to Edmonton early-2027.  The two day event […]
By David Cassels October 27, 2026 At 10:04 am

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A panel at a previous year's conference. Credit: Canadian Institute

The Canadian Institute announced the Annual Conference on Western Indigenous Relations and Partnerships is coming to Edmonton early-2027. 

The two day event will bring together Chiefs, elders, councilors, CEOs and youth leaders to discuss responsible project development and consultation. Workshops will explore Indigenous ownership and economic participation, consent-based relationships, environmental stewardship, major-project development and emerging opportunities across energy, mining and infrastructure sectors. 

The conference will be chaired by Tiara Folkes, TC Energy’s (TSE: TRP) manager of Indigenous relations and public policy, and Terry Mitchell, Graham Construction’s corporate vice-president of Indigenous relations. 

Pricing details are available on the Canadian Institutes event page. Organizers say ten complimentary scholarship passes are available for Indigenous youth. In order to qualify, already registered individuals must submit a nomination form on behalf of a youth. 

It will take place Feb. 17 and 18 at the Matrix Hotel in Edmonton. Prior to the beginning of the in-person conference, two virtual workshops will be offered Feb. 5.

For further information, visit: https://www.canadianinstitute.com/western-indigenous-relations/

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