Electra doubles construction workforce at cobalt refinery

The refinery near Temiskaming Shores, Ont. Credit: Electra

Electra Battery Metals (TSXV: ELBM) says the construction workforce at its cobalt sulfate refinery in Temiskaming Shores, Ont. has more than doubled, meanwhile the project remains within its $73 million (C$102.34 million) budget.

Since Electra’s August update, the workforce has grown to 130 people, up from 60. In addition, the company says phase II construction of the tailings storage facility is underway, with civil works about 40% complete.

“The progress to date reflects a focused team and a strong group of contractors working safely and moving this project toward commissioning,” Trent Mell, Electra’s CEO. “With feed secured, key offtake committed and strategic partners alongside us, we are confident in the path ahead.”

“Every area of the site is active, and the focus is moving from infrastructure to equipment,” said Paolo Toscano, Electra's vice-president of projects and engineering. “Mechanical equipment is now installed in the crystallizer, the solvent extraction area is taking shape and our commissioning team is already validating instruments and developing the laboratory methods we will use to certify product.”

Select commissioning activities are expected to begin at the end of 2026, with mechanical completion targeted for the mid-2027. Full commercial production is planned for Q4 of 2027.