Electra says engineering for cobalt refinery is ‘substantially complete’

Electra refinery facility, Temiskaming Shores, Ont. Credit: Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials (TSXV: ELBM) released a construction update on its Ontario battery materials refinery project, in Temiskaming Shores, Ont. The company says the project remains on track with the company’s new chief financial officer set to take over at the end of August.

In a news release, Electra says Kilmarnock Enterprises has completed site mobilization, establishing an onsite fabrication facility and begun removing old piping and compressed air equipment to prepare for new construction and equipment installation. WB Melback, who Electra signed a $25-million dollar agreement with in May, is installing concrete piers, pump bases and steel support for upcoming pipe installation.

The company also said major design deliverables have been completed, including arrangement drawings for refinery areas and the first and second releases of piping isometrics.

“Engineering is substantially complete; several critical construction agreements are now being executed, and our focus is on delivering the project schedule,” said Paolo Toscano, Electra’s vice-president of projects and engineering. “Engineering is substantially complete; several critical construction agreements are now being executed, and our focus is on delivering the project schedule.”

Select commissioning activities are expected to begin at the end of 2026, with mechanical completion targeted for the mid-2027. Full commercial production is planned for Q4 of 2027.